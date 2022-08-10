Learn more about the new program “This is cool.” The fever of competition realities does not stop, and has been on Peruvian screens for approximately 11 years. Many of those who started in these competition programs, a decade ago, have already retired, but some others persist and would be welcomed in the new format of Willax TV.

The premiere of “Esto es bacán” by Willax Television will serve as a showcase for new contestants, but also for those figures remembered from previous formats. Until now, it is known that the leadership of the space will fall to Gian Piero Díaz and Rossana Fernández Maldonado.

When will “Esto es bacán” be released?

It should be clarified that “This is cool” It will not be exactly a program, but a sequence of “Surprise yourself”, a space of the aforementioned hosts, and will premiere this Saturday, August 13 at 7:00 pm, the usual time of said entertainment broadcast, which will have a large part dedicated to said sequence. .

“Esto es bacán” will be the new competition reality show on Peruvian television. Photo: GLR composition

Although this new space aims to entertain viewers with challenges, challenges and intrigues, the ultimate goal of this segment is to provide social assistance to those who need it, with charitable works such as are already characteristic of the “Sorpréndete” program, which has as inspiration for the extinct “Dream Factory” broadcast by ATV between 2013 and 2018.

Who are the new members?

It is mentioned that among the new members of this reality show will be the host of “A day at the mall”, Andrea Arana, as well as Alejandro Benítez ‘Zumba’, Duilio Vallebuona, Alejandro Pino, Allison Pastor, Chris Soiferamong others.

“Zumba”

Alejandro Benítez is better known by his nickname “Zumba”, from his days in “Combate”. Photo: Instagram/Zumba Peru

The artist Alejandro Benites, before participating in reality shows, was a member of cumbia bands, and it was in 2012 that he rose to fame with his entry into “Combat”. He was also briefly in “This is war”, however he was eliminated by his companions who preferred that he continue in the reality show Israel Dreyfus, who was also in the ATV reality show before leaving for América TV with the “warriors”.

andrea arana

Andrea Arana is the host of the Willax program “A day at the mall.” Photo: Instagram/Andrea Arana

Andrea Arana is a communicator born in Huacho, and currently leads the program “A day at the mall”, together with Valeria Flórez and previously with Lorena Caravedo. She has never been part of competitive reality shows, but she has television experience at Willax Television, where she did programs with Karina Rivera and Gonzalo Iwasaki.

Duilio Vallebuona

Duilio Vallebuona participated as a reality boy in the programs “Combate” and “This is war”. Photo: GLR capture

Duilio Vallebuona He entered the world of reality shows in 2015 with “Combate”, and the following year he was part of “This is war”. Until recently, she preferred to dedicate herself to her studies at the university, and was even a leading figure in national tennis before entering television. Her entrance to “Esto es bacán” represents her return to entertainment.

Alexander Pine

Alejandro Pino, better known as ‘Chocolatito’, began his musical career with a salsa group. Photo: Instagram composition

A 23-year-old Venezuelan, nicknamed “Chocolatito”, a medical student in his early youth, Alejandro Pino entered television in 2021, but he only spent eight months on the reality show, since he fell from a height of almost two meters, for what was injured and could not continue in reality shows, but his return is very close with this Willax production. It is known that he had a love affair with Adolfo Aguilar.

Allison Shepherd

Allison Pastor made a thematic presentation of Locos Adams. Photo: Capture America

Alisson Pastor She is a model and also a fan of martial arts. She is married to the well-known actor Erick Elera, she has also entered the world of competition reality shows in 2017, and she met her current husband when she was an extra on “Al fondo hay lugar”. Her love of acting kept her away from game shows, in addition to her pregnancy.

Chris Soifer

Chris Soifer is the presenter of Mister Peru on Viva TV. Photo: Instagram.

Inevitably, she became famous for being the younger sister of Michelle Soifer, since the two are very close. She was in the reality show “Combate”, but she retired to be able to dedicate herself to being an influencer and to take care of her health, since prediabetes was detected. She was a few months ago in a relationship with the singer Jean Piere Puppi

Gian Piero Díaz will be the host of “Esto es bacán”. Photo: capture TikTok / América TV

The voice of “Mr. Peet”, who was the announcer of several competition reality shows, and will add emotion and suspense to each competition that takes place in the sequence of “Esto es bacán”, which is part of the program hosted by Díaz and Fernández Maldonado.

Allison Pastor affirms that in “Esto es bacán” there is a good work environment

The model is one of the new tails in the program and, when asked about her new experience in this competition program, she responded as follows: “It’s very nice. It feels like a nice and cool work environment. It’s always good for a change of scenery.”

Marisol Crousillat on “This is cool”: Nothing to do with me”

During an interview with Infobae, the popular “Queen mother” had some statements about the next premiere of Willax TV “This is cool”: “I already saw it, I can’t tell you what it is about because it has nothing to do with me, but yes, I saw it. It’s part of ‘Surprise yourself’. The promotion is very misleading, I think it has to do with social assistance”.