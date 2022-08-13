“This is cool” 2022 opens this Saturday, August 13 LIVE by channel signal Willax TV. The new reality show that promises to be a “boom” on Peruvian television will be hosted by Gian Piero Díaz and Rossana Fernández Maldonado. Find out here everything about the minute by minute of the broadcast of the program, as well as the participants, the games and the most controversial moments of this first chapter.

When does “Esto es bacán” 2022 premiere?

The Willax TV channel announced that “Esto es bacán” premieres its first season 2022 on Saturday, August 13.

“Esto es bacán” will be released on August 13. Photo: YouTube capture

“This is cool”: schedule

To start watching the reality show “Esto es bacán” you just have to connect to the transmission channels from 7:00 pm (Peruvian time).

Who are the participants who will compete in the reality show?

These are some of the confirmed participants for the premiere of “Esto es bacán” 2022:

andrea arana

Alejandro Benitez ‘Zumba’

Duilio Vallebuona

Alexander Pine

Allison Pastor

Chris Soifer

Where to see the premiere of “Esto es bacán” LIVE?

In order to follow the broadcast LIVE of “This is cool” you must place the 1.1 for open signal in Lima, on Movistar channels 16 and 716, DirecTV on channel 1191, Claro on 12 and 512, and 8 on Best Cable.

In this note of The Republic Shows You will also be able to know the most striking incidents of the television space.

Drivers of “This is cool” 2022

The hosts of the new Willax TV reality show will be Gian Piero Diaz and Rossana Fernandez Maldonadowho also lead the social assistance program “Surprise yourself”.

Gianpíero Díaz and Rossana Fernández will be the presenters of this space. Photo: Instagram.

‘Mr. Peet’ and the ‘Chief’ of Combat will be in “Esto es bacán”?

The Willax TV channel also confirmed that the drivers will be accompanied by the former announcers of “Combat”: Peter Arevalo, ‘Mr Peet‘and Luis Enrique Outten, the ‘Boss’who had moved away from competition programs.

‘Mr. Peet’, narrator who participated in “This is war” and “Combate”. Photo: composition / La República / YouTube capture

Did Alejandro Pino compare “This is war” with “This is cool”?

Did he throw a hint? Alejandro Pino better known as ‘Chocolatito’ shared on his Instagram account his excitement for being part of the new Willax TV production “Esto es bacán”, which will be part of the “Sorpréndete” program.

Publication of Alejandro Pino ‘Chocolatito’. Photo: Alejandro Pino/Instagram

Likewise, he took the opportunity to clarify that in this new space there are no prejudices towards the participants, which would slide to be a comparison with “This is war”, a reality show of which he was part of in 2021 and generated several controversies.