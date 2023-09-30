Home page politics

Beijing’s latest weapons in the dispute over the South China Sea are comparatively simple: floating white plastic balls © Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)/afp

The dispute between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea is coming to a head again. In addition to artificial islands, attacks with water cannons and laser pointers, Beijing is now showing a new “weapon”.

Beijing’s latest weapon in the dispute over the South China Sea is comparatively simple: floating white plastic balls. Strung together on a rope to form a chain around 300 meters long, they form a floating barrier – and are intended to finally cut off the Philippines from the controversial Scarborough Reef.

The Philippine Coast Guard expressed concern on Monday. “We condemn the installation of floating barriers by the Chinese Coast Guard,” national security adviser Eduardo Año said in a statement. The barrier poses a danger to shipping and is a clear violation of international law. The Scarborough Reef is “an integral part of the Philippine national territory”. The barrier was discovered on Friday during a routine patrol in the Bajo de Masinloc.

China’s Foreign Ministry did not directly mention the floating barrier, but on Monday defended its coast guard’s actions as a “necessary measure” after a Philippine fishing vessel “entered” its waters on Friday.

A riff as a reflection of relationships

The dispute over the strategically important and resource-rich reef is a reflection of relations between China and the Philippines. Although the atoll is much closer to the Philippine coast, both countries claim it. In 2012, China seized the reef. A few months ago, the government of the Philippines appealed to the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague to clarify territorial claims between China and the Philippines.

The South China Sea is geostrategically one of the most important regions in the world: around a third of all world trade is shipped here, and the area is also rich in raw materials. Whoever is in control here is in an extremely powerful position. That is why all neighboring states have competing claims. China’s “nine-dash line” covers more than 80 percent of the 3.5 million square kilometer area.

As relations between China and the Philippines improved under former President Rodrigo Duterte, China again allowed the Philippines to fish near the reef. But two setbacks followed for the Chinese-Filipino honeymoon: the ruling from The Hague and the election of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as President of the Philippines.

Marcos Jr. seeks proximity to the US

In 2016, the arbitral tribunal ruled in favor of the Philippines. The judges also found that China had no legal basis to claim historical rights to most of the South China Sea. In the case of Scarborough Reef, it was noted that the atoll’s fishing grounds were traditionally used by several countries. Neither China nor the Philippines are allowed to stop others from fishing there. The government of the Philippines welcomed the ruling, but Beijing does not feel bound by the arbitration award.

In addition, the current Philippine president is again looking to be closer to the USA. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wants to strengthen the old partnership with Washington again. In recent months, the Philippines has granted the US access to key military bases, hosted the two countries’ largest-ever joint military exercises and repeatedly denounced Beijing’s aggression in the South China Sea.

China’s response: water cannons, lasers and barriers

The reaction from Beijing is correspondingly brisk. Chinese ships have used water cannons and lasers to push away Philippine ships in recent months. “China has created a coast guard tasked with expanding Chinese control in the South China Sea. “It’s all based on a distorted historical narrative that has little to do with the evidence,” Bill Hayton, author of “The South China Sea: The Struggle for Power in Asia,” told Britain’s Guardian newspaper.

China’s coast guard was in action again on Monday. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it had taken necessary measures in accordance with the law to repel a Philippine ship in a disputed area in the South China Sea.

Manila is also becoming a researcher

In any case, the authorities in the Philippines no longer want to put up with Beijing’s aggressive behavior. However, it was clear to see what difficulties even a simple Chinese buoy chain can cause. “We have to be very careful so that we don’t make a diplomatic misstep,” a Philippine Coast Guard spokesman said Monday when asked if the coast guard planned to remove the barrier. The authorities in Manila know only too well about the imbalance of power between China and the Philippines.

On Monday evening there was a breakthrough – in the truest sense of the word: The Philippine Coast Guard removed the floating barrier in the South China Sea with a special unit at the behest of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr..

Upgrading the fishermen

In order to avoid the major conflict with China, but still be able to defend itself, Manila wants to hold its fishermen responsible in the future – and train them to independently protect their land at sea.

As understandable as the plan may be, it is dangerous. Ultimately, Manila is further fueling the conflict. The coast guard spokesman said that justifying and excusing China’s “aggressive behavior” by a Filipino was unpatriotic and a betrayal of the Philippines and its own people.