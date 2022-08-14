With the departure of Memphis Depay practically certified, Barça would be left with two players in each attacking position. Or that is what the culés thought.
Chelsea are prepared to make a bid for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese footballer likes Thomas Tuchel very much, who cries out for a striker with a goal, because if not, Chelsea can have a really bad time on the offensive plot this season.
They have let go of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, who failed to quite fit in with the London outfit, and both have returned to the clubs where they became some of the best goalscorers on the planet. The German has returned to RB Leipzig to form a striker with Christopher Nkunku, while the Belgian has returned to Milan to become Lautaro Martínez’s strike partner at Inter.
Gerard Romero de Jijantes confirms that the offer that the blue team will carry out will be around 25 million euros. The culé board believes it convenient to accept that money for a substitute player of his age, but for Xavi he is a fundamental footballer, not only in the rotation, but also in a possible starting eleven on many occasions.
We will see how the negotiations between the Catalan coach and the culé board unfold, but everything points to the fact that if Barça considers hiring Bernardo Silva without selling Frenkie de Jong, both Memphis Depay and Aubameyang will have to leave.
Here at 90min we will be the first to inform you of the evolution of what until now is nothing more than a well-founded rumour, but a rumour.
