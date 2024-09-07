The state of California is committed to being more environmentally friendly and, in that regard, They have announced several measures, one of which has attracted a lot of attention is the debut of the Caltrain electric train.

Yes ok The Caltrain route in San Francisco is not new, This transport will provide service in a different way and will experience a great change when it begins to operate with electric trains.

It should be remembered that Caltrain is the oldest continuously operating railroad in the western United States that now is shaping the future of public transport as its trains have stopped using dieselThey do not make noise and only emit a small hum of electricity.

And it is that, After almost a decade of work, and 160 years of history, this transport is becoming electric.. For its inauguration, federal, state and local officials, along with leaders from the transportation sector, gathered to address the inaugural voyage.

According to the authorities, cited by Foxon that trip people were able to experience cutting-edge electric transport that will represent a historic change making this public service faster, more efficient and more environmentally friendly.

In fact, they shared that through the new electric trains users will be able to travel from San Francisco to San Jose in less than an hour.

But that’s not the only improvement. Service is being increased by 20 percent because these trains have the ability to accelerate and decelerate faster. compared to diesel transport so they hope to be able to provide more flexible access to the entire rail system.

Besides, The trains were equipped with the latest technology, they have internet access, on-board screens, power outlets at every seat, climate control, baby changing tables in the bathrooms and more storage space under the seats.

After 160 years of history, Caltrain goes electric.

When will you be able to ride the Caltrain in San Francisco?

Even though the The inaugural voyage took place on August 11 and regular service has been available since then.there is still some time before Caltrain is fully operational.

The authorities reported that it will not be but until September 21, when all electric trains will be incorporated leaving the electrified service fully functional.

It must be said that Caltrain has 16 stations and trains run every 15 to 20 minutes during peak hours. and all stations are served every 30 minutes on weekends.

With this, the authorities hope not only to contribute to lower greenhouse gas emissions after replacing diesel trains, but also to more people choose to use public transport instead of their cars.