1C Game Studios revealed that after several tests globally and an open beta in Europe, in the second quarter of 2023 it will launch gaugea shooter game available through Steam.

For those who don’t know, gauge is a third-person shooter multiplayer based on tactical operation between players. Each one will have to assume a role and will be able to choose between dozens of operators.

This title has PVP and PVE and the joke is that the team that takes best advantage of the situation will be the one that wins. Cooperation between players will be key to achieving victory.

Source: 1C Game Studios

Players will be able to choose from 68 operators, with 17 real-world special forces units in 12 countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Germany, and France. Each has a unique arsenal with matching abilities and weapons.

These are some of the roles that are in Caliber:

Assault: The fastest unit, capable of flanking the enemy to get behind their lines.

Marksman: Provides cover and eliminates targets at long range.

Medic: Heals and revives allies and is effective in close and medium range combat.

Support: Heavily armed operator with lots of HP and armor. The main objective of Support is to divert the enemy’s attention and interrupt their attacks.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that the open beta of this title came out in 2019 and, over time, the game has not stopped evolving thanks to the support of the players.

