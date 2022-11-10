A few weeks ago, the latest film from DC Comics, Black Adam, which has had somewhat mixed opinions from critics and fans. However, something with which you agree is that the ending is one of the most interesting in this type of film, so we will briefly explain it below.

Spoilers in the next paragraph!

At the end of the tape, after everything we saw about the emergence of the character as a kind of hero, and it is confirmed that he is now at peace with the JSA association, because they realize that sometimes they need someone with a darker border. The movie ends with Black Adam sitting on the throne of Kahndaq before tearing it apart, saying that the city doesn’t need a ruler, since a protector would be more appropriate.

Then in the mid-credits scene we can see Amanda Waller who gets in touch with Black Adam using a drone and says that he will let him remain a free metahuman for now. Black Adam he scoffs at this and breaks the drone, that’s when the Superman of Henry cavill, saying that it’s been a while since someone shook the earth. She then offers to talk to him.

This is something quite obvious, since at some point we are going to see the fight between the two characters, although the context of the dispute or event that will put them against each other has not been given. For its part, it is not said whether the events are happening after the tape of The Justice Leagueor if there are more connections with Shazam.

We will have to wait for the next tape Aquaman to have the answers at hand.

Via: IGN

editor’s note: Frankly, it’s an ending I quite liked, and now that Cavill is back, it’s likely that the DCEU can grow steadily. For now, the plans look good.