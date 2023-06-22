Home page World

The Asian tiger mosquito, a well-known carrier of Chikungunya and Dengue viruses, among others, is spreading further in Europe. Researchers have developed a live vaccine against the Chikungunya virus. (Iconic image) © Stefan Sauer/dpa

With climate change, mosquitoes, which transmit dangerous pathogens, are spreading more and more. What is Chikungunya, a tropical disease?

Munich – In Germany, the risk of dangerous viral diseases is increasing: mosquitoes are to blame. The tiger mosquito in particular is on the rise as an aggressive mosquito in this country. This is dangerous because it can transmit tropical diseases such as Chikungunya.

The disease, which is particularly widespread in tropical and subtropical regions of Asia, Africa and Latin America, has now also reached Germany. Drugs and vaccines against the disease are not yet available. However, a vaccine could be about to be approved.

Asian tiger mosquito Scientific name Aedes albopictus Family Mosquitoes (Culicidae) habitat tropical, subtropical and temperate areas transmitted diseases Zika, chikungunya, dengue fever

Tiger mosquito in Germany: Climate change favors the spread of Chikungunya

The EU health authority ECDC had already warned of an increasing risk of mosquito-borne diseases due to the changing climatic conditions. The Asian tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus) is spreading further north and west in Europe, the Stockholm-based authority has now announced.

The reason for the growing risk of tropical diseases is climate change. Europe is getting warmer, heat waves and floods are becoming more frequent and severe, summers are longer and warmer, ECDC wrote. Ten years ago, the Asian tiger mosquito was detected in 8 countries in the European Economic Area (EEA), now there are 13. The number of regions affected has almost tripled over the period.

Tropical disease Chikungunya: Virus is transmitted by tiger mosquito and yellow fever mosquito

The viral disease Chikungunya is caused by the virus of the same name, which was first discovered in Tanzania in the 1950s. It is transmitted by mosquitoes such as the tiger mosquito and the yellow fever mosquito. As the Editorial Network Germany (RND) reported, the name “Chikungunya” means something like “the hunched walker” and is to be understood as an allusion to the symptoms of the virus.

Loud Foreign Office The incubation period from the bite of the mosquito to the first signs of illness is usually around one week. The following symptoms can then occur:

Sudden severe joint pain in hands and feet

High fever

skin rash

loss of appetite

nausea and vomiting

bruises in the skin

The acute phase lasts around seven to ten days, and a second fever peak can occur. According to the Federal Foreign Office, deaths are rare.

However, recovery often takes months. In rare cases it can last for several years. Those affected suffer from persistent joint pain during this time. As a rule, chikungunya fever heals without consequences and leaves a lifelong immunity.

Vaccine against Chikungunya: Pharmaceutical company develops live vaccine

French pharmaceutical company Valneva has developed a live vaccine against Chikungunya virus called VLA1553. It is said to contain a small amount of the virus in a weakened, non-disease-causing form. If the immune system comes into contact with the pathogen, it produces antibodies that fight it.

Valneva published the first data on the effectiveness of the Chikungunya vaccine in trade magazine The Lancet presents. 4115 people took part in the study. An immune response was detectable in 99 percent of people injected with VLA1553 28 days later. “This has not automatically prevented the outbreak of the disease,” Kremsner notes.

VLA1553 would be the first vaccine against Chikungunya tested in humans. According to information from the RND to the authorities in the USA, Canada and the EU. The US regulatory authority wants to make a decision on the application by the end of August Valneva. (hg/dpa)