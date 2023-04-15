Home page World

Small, red fruits on the bush: At first glance, the miracle berries resemble rose hips. © Imago

In this country, Açai is on everyone’s lips as a supposed miracle berry. But did you know that a completely different type of berry bears this name?

Kassel – Many people probably think of the term miracle berry trendy superfood like acai or goji berries. What is actually meant is a small shrub that is originally native to the tropics of West Africa. Small red balls with magical abilities grow on it: berries that make bitter and hot taste sweet. The miracle berries take a long time before they can be seen on the branches of the evergreen shrubs – up to three years.

Scientific name: Synsepalum dulcificum Happen: hot and humid tropics in West Africa Special feature: Taste reversal after consumption

About the bittersweet taste aberration caused by miracle berries

The berries are also known as “miracle fruit”. Based on the “Miraculin” protein they contain, which is responsible for the extraordinary distortion of taste: Miracle berries make sour or spicy foods suddenly sweet for about an hour after they have been eaten. Lemons will taste like sweets and dry wine like grape juice.

The online science portal Spektrum.de reveals the cause: According to current research findings, the neutral-tasting Miraculin binds to the taste buds of the tongue, which normally only react to sweets. With the subsequent consumption of acidic food, the pH value drops and the sweet receptors are activated.

Miracle berry as a remedy? Here’s what you need to know about the “Miracle Fruit”.

The miracle berries are not only suitable as a vitamin bomb for all those who relive the special taste experience and themselves eat healthy want. The knowledge magazine Galileo reveals potential in medicine:

Improving aberrations

Cancer therapy: Miraculin is said to improve the sense of taste, which is often lost in chemotherapy patients.

Tolerable sweetness

Nutrition for diabetics: This plant-based alternative could turn out to be a sweet miracle weapon for diabetes.

In the clutches of lobbying? That is why the miracle berry is unknown in Germany

Japan, USA, Taiwan: Miracle berries have long been known as sweeteners in many countries around the world. You might have a good alternative too Sweeteners represent some side effects attributed to them become. In Europe, however, the berries were initially not approved. And that, although the berries are not even poisonous. According to Galileo, lobbying intentions of sugar and sweetener manufacturers could have been behind the ban.

In their normal state, the cherry-sized berries are highly perishable, but when freeze-dried they can be further processed into a convenient tablet form and could thus compete with conventional manufacturers. At the end of 2021, the EU finally approved the dried fruit. Since then, many international and national online suppliers have been selling miracle berries dried or in tablet form. These include Amazon, Etsy and separate shops just for miracle berries.