Highlights: An audio of a BJP leader accused of the Ballia case is going viral

Dhirendra Pratap Singh is allegedly threatening the supply inspector

Abusive abuse by citing his close association with Beria MLA

There is a debate about quota allocation shop, 1 year old audio

Baliya

The controversy over the allocation of Durjanpur Kota shop in Ballia, UP, is being described as very old. An audio of BJP leader Dhirendra Pratap Singh, accused of murder in front of CO and SDM in the quarrel over allocation, is going viral. In the audio, Dheerendra can be heard allegedly threatening and abusing a supply inspector citing his proximity to the MLA. This audio is being told about a year old. However no administrative official has confirmed this audio.

In the viral audio, the accused is threatening BJP leader Supply Inspector Durga Yadav by citing his proximity to MLA Surendra Singh. He also abuses Durga Yadav as the conversation progresses. It is clear from the conversation that Dhirendra Singh’s attitude has always been stubborn towards administration officials. In the audio, Dhirendra is talking to the supply officer in connection with Durjanpur Kota. In response, supply inspectors are asking him to contact the SDM.

Supply gives open challenge to Inspector

As the matter progresses, Dhirendra starts using abusive language by threatening to see the supply inspector, to which Durga Yadav objects. In the viral audio, Dhirendra also says that the case has been advocated by Baria MLA Surendra Singh. The audio finally challenges Dhirendra Supply Inspector to come and see in the area. During the conversation, he is also talking about putting an inquiry report in favor of someone from his side.