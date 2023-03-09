Home page politics

The Georgian government is withdrawing a controversial “agent law”. Kremlin boss Putin can’t taste it at all, says political scientist Emil Aslan.

Prague – The “agent law” in Georgia has been overturned: the government actually wanted to classify media and NGOs co-financed from abroad as “foreign agents”. Critics complained that the draft law was based on the Russian model and paved the way for an authoritarian orientation in the country. The reversal followed the sometimes violent protests.

“This is bad news for the Kremlin boss Wladimir Putin and good news for all western-oriented people – and also for Ukraine”, explained the political scientist Emil Aslan, who teaches in Prague IPPEN.MEDIA. “Any former Soviet republic not following in Russia’s footsteps politically is good news. A Georgia moving away from the West could strengthen non-democratic forces in the region, which in turn would weaken support for Ukraine there.”

Putin “hardly has time” for the region – but Georgia is “extremely important” for Kremlin boss

In addition, Kiev has quite a few supporters in Georgia “who are fighting as volunteers in the Ukraine war,” said Aslan – but he qualified: “Many residents feel ambivalent. On the one hand, Georgia is Christian, and therefore they feel part of Europe; on the other hand, many are socially very conservative, for example with regard to sexual orientation. In principle, Georgians want both at the same time.”

Will the Kremlin chief be concerned with the latest developments for a long time? “Putin hardly has time for the South Caucasus region after the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Aslan estimated. “Nevertheless, Georgia is extremely important to Moscow, as a symbol of the ex-Soviet republics’ rapprochement with the West – a development that Putin and his circle despise.”

Expert on Ivanishvili in Georgia: “Would compare him to Orbán and Erdoğan”

In Georgia, the birthplace of dictator Joseph Stalin, is 70 years after Stalin’s death, the official culture of remembrance was largely uncritical. It was only under the pro-Western Mikheil Saakashvili, President of the country from 2004, that Stalin statues disappeared from public space by law.

But in 2012 the opposition party Georgian Dream took over the government and dropped the plans. It is seen as close to the Kremlin and as the power tool of the party founder and oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, who made his fortune in Russia. The government is said to be impeding the work of civil society organizations in the country. “He divided Georgian society. I would compare him to Viktor Orbán and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. He has belittled many of the liberal achievements of his predecessor,” says Aslan.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy fears for the life of Saakashvili, who is imprisoned in his homeland. Saakashvili, who has Ukrainian citizenship, is being “slowly killed” in Georgia, Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter on February 1.

Georgia in the EU and NATO? Residents polled for it

The small former Soviet republic of Georgia is actually aiming for accession EU and Nato at. Recently, however, several government measures have fueled fears that the country could turn to Russia under Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

Georgia had a few days after the beginning of the Ukraine wars applied for EU membership together with Ukraine and Moldova. The other two countries now have official candidate status – a number of reforms are required of the government in Tbilisi as a condition. Plans to join NATO and the EU are enshrined in the Georgian constitution. According to surveys, they are supported by at least 80 percent of the population. (frs)