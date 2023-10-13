





13:15 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before the G20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi on September 9, 2023. © AFP – Evan Vucci

In this episode of This Is Asia we address the diplomatic crisis between India and Canada following the murder of a Sikh religious leader on June 18 on Canadian soil. This is Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who demanded the creation of an independent nation for the Sikhs. The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, pointed out that the Indian State could be linked to this murder, something that was rejected by the Government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and fueled tensions between both nations.