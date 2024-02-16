The trade in false eyelashes is one of the main lifelines for North Korea's economy, however, they are exported under the “Made in China” seal. An investigation recently revealed that these products have a significant production made in North Korea, a country on which international sanctions weigh. Is it a strategy of Kim Jong-un's authoritarian regime to avoid sanctions? We analyze it in this edition of This is Asia.

