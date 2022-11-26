The tireless search continues for people who were buried under the rubble caused by an earthquake of magnitude 5.6 on the Richter scale, which occurred on November 21. An intensity that does not usually cause such devastation. However, in the area where the earthquake occurred, there were at least 260 deaths and a much higher number of injured and missing. The island of Java was the most affected territory.

