China reopened its borders after ending the ‘Zero covid’ policy, allowing millions of citizens to start traveling in and out of the territory. However, several countries have implemented restrictions on travelers from China due to the recent increase in infections. Meanwhile, the WHO asks the Government of Xi Jinping for transparency in the delivery of data on infected and deceased by Covid-19, stating that it is not giving complete figures of the current outbreak.

