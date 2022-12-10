In Indonesia, the Parliament approved the reform of the penal code that punishes with imprisonment couples who cohabit and have sex without marriage, as well as Muslims who renounce Islam and citizens who insult the president. The new code, which will apply not only to Indonesians but also to foreigners, was approved with the support of all political parties despite fears the legislation would scare away tourists and hurt investment.

#Asia #controversial #reform #penal #code #Indonesia #punishes #extramarital #sex