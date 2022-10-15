North Korea launched several short-, medium- and long-range missiles in waters off the eastern coast of the Korean peninsula. This has led the United States and South Korea to carry out military exercises in the area and Japan has responded in an energetic way to what it has called a “real threat” and has even suggested that the Kim Jong-un regime has been able to develop miniature nuclear warheads to be carried by medium-range ballistic missiles in an attack.

