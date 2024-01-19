In this edition of This Is Asia, we analyze the historic third consecutive term of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), led by Lai Ching-te. Together with Marisela Connelly, research professor at the Center for Asian and African Studies at El Colegio de México, we address the challenges that Lai Ching-te will face in the next four years, especially in the face of constant tension with China, which claims territorial sovereignty over Taiwan. .

