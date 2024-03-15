In this edition of This is Asia we address the strategies that the citizens of Taiwan and South Korea are implementing in the face of growing concern about a possible conflict with China and North Korea, respectively. From rigorous military exercises to logistics for the provision of food and other essential resources, a range of preventive measures are being deployed to deal with any contingency that may arise.

The recent victory in the Taiwanese elections of the Democratic Progressive Party, with its pro-independence roots, suggests that tensions with China will continue to rise. Beijing's increasingly frequent military maneuvers around the island have raised concerns among some Taiwanese. This is reflected in the growth of private academies where civilians seek to prepare for a possible armed conflict.

Meanwhile, on the Korean peninsula, tensions have reached new levels since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called South Korea his enemy and ruled out any possibility of reconciliation and reunification. The inhabitants of the South Korean island of Yeonpyeong, located just 12 kilometers from North Korea, have special reasons to be on alert, since they were the target of an attack in 2010.

To gain a deeper insight into these issues, we spoke with Lorenzo Maggiorelli, professor of International Relations at the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana. With a PhD in political science and a master's degree in International Cooperation, Maggiorelli offers his analysis of the complexities and implications of these regional conflicts.