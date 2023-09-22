The meeting between the leaders of Russia and North Korea raises global concerns. Although the conclusions of the summit between Putin and Kim Jong-Un are a mystery, it is believed that Russia would be looking for weapons to intensify its offensive towards Ukraine. Likewise, the United States fears that Russian support will weaken sanctions against North Korea. The international community is cautiously observing the possible agreements arising from the meeting. How could this meeting be interpreted?

