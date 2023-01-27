In 2022, China reported the largest reduction in births in more than 60 years, coinciding with the prospects that by 2023 China will cease to be the most populous country in the world and alerting the Xi Jinping government, which has opted for new policies before unthinkable, such as allowing three children per family and creating a private pension fund. By contrast, India will go down as the world’s most populous nation with more than 1.4 billion people and a promising workforce.

