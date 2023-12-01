In China, since mid-November, the health alert had been raised, due to the drastic increase in respiratory diseases, mainly in children, but recently the Government lowered the alarm and assured that it is a normal peak related to the arrival of winter. Furthermore, he pointed out that it is not a new virus or situation similar to that of the 2020 pandemic. We address this and other current issues on the Asian continent in this edition of This is Asia.

