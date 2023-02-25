In this edition of This is Asia we talk about the order of the Cambodian Prime Minister, Hun Sen, to shut down ‘The Voice of Democracy’, one of the few remaining independent media outlets in the country, justifying that the station slandered its son. For defenders of freedom of expression, this is a fact that sets off alarm bells. Sen, also called “Cambodia’s strongman,” has cracked down increasingly hard on any position other than his own.

#Asia #Cambodia #station #closes #alarms #lack #press #freedom