At least 528 people have died and more than 4,500 have been injured by the clashes that began exactly two weeks ago between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces (FAR) paramilitary group.the Sudanese Ministry of Health reported in a statement today.

“The cumulative total of injuries is 4,599 and 528 deaths have been registered in all hospitals in the different states of Sudan”said the department, which indicated that these figures were counted between the first day of fighting, April 15, and until Thursday, April 27.

The Ministry indicated that the death toll could be much higher due to the inability of medical teams to access the most violent areas and because most of the hospitals in the states where the fighting is taking place have been put out of service.

And in the midst of that anxiety, Colombian soccer player Brayan Angulo has been one of those affected by the conflict. This was confirmed with a heartbreaking story from Africa.

‘They brought us to our knees’

Brayan Angulo, former player of America.

In a conversation with ‘Noticias Caracol’, the midfielder who was part of the Colombian National Team runner-up for Esperanzas de Toulon in 2013 told the viacrucis that he has experienced because of the war in Sudan.



“When I looked out the window, The first thing I saw, when I got up, was that they were trying to shoot down a plane.“, commented the player, today in the ranks of the Sudanese team Al-Merreikh, on the first day of the fight.

Later, emphasizing the urgency of leaving Sudan to save his life, Angulo commented that on the third day of the conflict, in the middle of a truce, was intercepted by armed men.



“We arrived at the airport, which was like the center of the entire war, and there I said ‘we’ve come this far’, because they all came out and they kneeled us, they asked us what we were doing. Fortunately, my partner was wearing the team uniform and that allowed us to helped”he commented.

Fortunately, Angulo and his wife, Angie Calle, were able to leave Sudan. They are currently in Egypt, waiting for the war to subside.

