When I was little I memorized part of a poem by Julio Cortázar that was hanging around my family’s desk. It was typewritten, on thin sheets of paper, with very marked letters and very black ink. I think my father had copied it from a book that was already out of print, and sometimes we recited it together. In my memory I can still hear him declaim it in a deep and slow voice. It was called Homeland.

The poem is an attempt to pay tribute to Argentina, with all its contradictions, hatreds and errors. An unredeemed love is confessed “I love you, country thrown below the sea, fish belly up, / poor shadow of a country, full of winds, / of monuments and horrors”, and almost tango “to be Argentine is to be sad / to be Argentine is be far”. The poem ends on a high, beyond resentments, fears and paradoxes, the writer surrenders to the bile of loving “from afar, bitter and at night.”

I still like that poem. Perhaps because more than an ode it results in a self-portrait: the author loves in a shameful way, when he himself knows that loving a nation or a flag is a great trap. With any luck, all he does is disappoint you. As not one but several poets said, perhaps the most benevolent solution is to stop grandiose and accept that the homeland is childhood and friends. We could also add a common landscape, a language, the aroma of what is cooked in the interior patios in summer. Who knows. Or perhaps the best thing is not to make odes to the countries. They will always harbor more contradictions and more deaths than literature.

Many of us grew up asking ourselves the question of what unites you to a land beyond chance. If Cortázar defined Argentina as a belly-up fish, as I tell in a book, for me it was a space located in the sky for a good part of my childhood. Since my family and I traveled by plane every few years to visit relatives and friends and I fell asleep when we ascended to the light blue and white of the clouds and sky on the trip, for years I confused the color of the flag with the takeoff. from my plane. For me, Argentina was in that heaven.

I recently traveled again, invited to speak at a literary festival. I began that trip with immense fear: how would they receive a book that talks about a country, since I was largely a foreigner? I forgot that Argentina is a country so obsessed with itself, that there is nothing an Argentinian likes more than knowing that someone is talking about him. There is a strange pride in his constant question: How do they see us from there? And yet, enormous generosity in the dialogue. There is national pride even in their failures.

These are turbulent times for a country with 138% inflation, and in which 4 out of every 10 Argentines are poor. There is a candidate with a good chance of being president who talks to the ghosts of his dogs and proposes that impoverished citizens sell his organs. And despite the fact that the notion of helplessness has been established, citizens fill cinemas, theaters and independent publishers multiply. Cultural vitality does not cease in an extremely precarious situation that would make anyone faint.

That energy overflows even the most unusual spaces. I met a few weeks ago at a talk about exile in literature together with the poet Santiago Sylvester and the artist Monica Zwaig. He anticipated, due to the political context of the moment, a certain seriousness to the act. After all, the number two for the La Libertad Avanza party, Victoria Villarruel, is a denier of state terrorism in Argentina. The three speakers were, in one way or another, directly affected by the military dictatorship. On the contrary, it was a talk full of laughter and anecdotes. The room was filled with light and excitement as he was able to narrate with a certain humor the sensation of displacement, of estrangement and even of the sense of ridicule that comes from being more or less foreign, more or less European, more or less Argentine in one place or another. . I read contemporaries who spoke with humor about unthinkable things. I also discovered other ways of narrating. That day we ended up toasting with beer and pizza bundled up in coats as the afternoon fell on Corrientes Avenue. As for Cortazar, with the landscape of Tilcara in the afternoon, from fragrant Paraná I couldn’t help but start to miss, whose synonym there is “miss”, already at that moment, that dialogue, that openness, that energy.

And there the music of my adolescence appeared. Luca Prodan, Sumo, his song The blonde moron, in which hypocrisy and superficiality are portrayed, and the final verse “this is Argentina.” Whatever comes in the future, I feel that the culture will be there to deal with it.

Lucia Lijtmaer She is a journalist and writer. Her latest book is Almost nothing to wear (Anagram).

