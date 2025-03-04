Apple has just presented the long -awaited update of its iPad Air, its most popular tablet focused on creativity and portability. Now it includes the eight -core M3 chip, one of the most recent and powerful of the company, and is ready to receive the final version of Apple Intelligence. According to the official statement, this device will not have a price increase, and users can acquire it from $ 599.

The M3 chip makes the 2025 iPad Air twice as quickly as the iPad Air with the M1 microprocessor, and up to 3.5 times faster than the same device with the A14 Bionic chip. It is available in 11 and 13 inches versions, and in four colors: space gray, blue, purple and stellar white. The presale begins on March 4 and the distribution will begin from the 12th of the same month.

“For anyone, from university students who take notes with the Apple Pencil Pro, to travelers and content creators who need to keep their productivity wherever they are, the iPad Air with chip M3, Apple Intelligence and the new Magic Keyboard carry versatility and value to the next level,” said Bob Borchers, vice president of PRODUCT MARKETING Apple, In a statement.

The iPad Air has been for years the Apple tablet to create content with the help of its pen and keyboard, while offering a balance between lightness and content price. Apple

The iPad Air M3 maintains some of the standard features in the Apple tablet line, such as the Liquid Retina screen, the large frames, the 12 MP camera with wide opening and camera on the side, in landscape format, to take the video calls more comfortably. He is compatible with the Apple Pencil Pro and his younger brother, the Apple Pencil.

Simultaneously, Apple also announced the arrival of a new Magic Keyboard for iPad Air, with a Trackpad larger and a new row of 14 function keys at the top of the keyboard. It is magnetically coupled and it is not necessary to turn on the tablet of the tablet to receive the key signal. This accessory is sold separately for $ 269 for the 11 -inch version, and $ 319 for the 12 -inch model.