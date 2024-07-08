Home page politics

Press Split

Pistorius criticizes the small increases in the draft budget for the Bundeswehr. (Photo current) © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

The Minister of Defense’s call for significantly more money for the Bundeswehr has fallen on deaf ears. He warns that this will noticeably slow down the pace of building up the armed forces.

Fairbanks – Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has sharply criticized the small increases in the draft budget for the Bundeswehr. “Yes, I received significantly less than I registered for. That is annoying for me because I cannot then initiate certain things as quickly as the changing times and threat situation require,” said Pistorius, who attended the Arctic Defender 2024 exercise in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Monday and then planned to travel on to the NATO summit in Washington, which begins on Tuesday. Pistorius said of the draft budget: “We will see what happens in the coming weeks and months. I have to adapt to it and make the best of it.”

Pistorius criticizes the small increases in the draft budget for the Bundeswehr. (Photo current) © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

According to the agreement reached by the traffic light coalition leaders, the defense budget is only to increase by around 1.2 billion euros from the current level of around 52 billion euros. Pistorius had called for significantly more and an exemption for these expenses from the debt brake. “We are talking about an additional requirement of 6.5 to 7 billion euros for the coming year. The additional requirement will continue to grow in the years after that because the special fund will be contractually bound and thus exhausted by the end of this year,” he demanded in May on the sidelines of a visit to the USA. And: “We have to be honest: From 2028 onwards, a not inconsiderable double-digit billion increase will be necessary.”

Under German leadership, fighter pilots from several countries are training air warfare operations under NATO standards in Alaska together with the USA. The alliance case (“Article 5”) is assumed, in which an attack on one or more allies is repelled jointly. Around 60 fighter jets and other tanker aircraft, transporters and helicopters are taking part in the exercise. They are practicing the destruction of the enemy’s air defenses as well as fighting against air forces and the destruction of command centers. “We Europeans are taking responsibility for the security and defense of Europe within the NATO alliance,” said Pistorius, who spoke of a clear signal that applies particularly to Germany. dpa