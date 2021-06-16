Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

It seems that Italian Carlo Ancelotti, the new coach of Real Madrid, does not want to waste time and is focusing from now on planning the new season, by developing a preparation plan aimed at raising the players’ fitness, to avoid injury. The preparation period begins next July 5, and the technical staff decided to double the training sessions in order to equip the players, improve their performance, and raise their fitness rates, in order to reduce the risk of their injuries, which was a fundamental reason for the team’s decline in the last season.

Marca newspaper reported in a report that Ancelotti’s plan is based on a simple foundation based on the fact that the more intensive the preparation period and proportional to the optimal performance rates, the less frequent the players will be in the treatment rooms for injuries.

This plan, which Ancelotti described as a guaranteed success, aims to extract the best from each player, before the new season begins, so that they can fight in the various tournaments in which they participate.

And the newspaper said: This plan is very important in light of the economic crisis that the Royal Club is going through, as a result of the Corona pandemic, as it will be difficult to introduce many changes to the team, and therefore the focus will be on the elements that are already there, and trying to extract the best from it.

The newspaper stressed that this plan will be binding on everyone and there is no room for apology or compliment, and every player will be required to reach the maximum level of fitness as an athlete, and the consequent moral and psychological effects that increase the aspirations of all players.

The newspaper concluded its report by saying that there is a tendency to impose daily monitoring on all players within the framework of this plan