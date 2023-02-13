This Sunday, February 12, a new flying object was shot down in North American territory; it flew over Lake Huron, in the northern United Statess. The Department of Defense of that country confirmed that an F-16 fighter plane was used to knock him down.

(See: What does the United States say about the third downed flying object?)

These are powerful combat ships that have flown the skies of at least 26 countries around the world. We tell you how they are.

As explained by the Department of Defense in a statement, by order of President Biden, At 2:42 p.m. (7:42 p.m. GMT) an F-16 from the Air Force shot down this new device that was at 20,000 feetjust over 6,000 meters above sea level, flying over Lake Huron in the state of Michigan.

“Its path and altitude raised concerns, including that it could pose a danger to civil aviation,” said the Pentagon, which also explained that the demolition was decided in an area where the debris could not harm anyone and at the same time makes it possible to collect them.

(Also: US says downed object had ‘potential surveillance capabilities’)

It is then the third ‘object’ neutralized in the last three days in North America. That, without counting a Chinese “spy balloon” that the United States identified days ago.

On Friday, February 10, US warplanes shot down a first object north of Alaska. On Saturday the second was shot down in Canada. That day, he seized an AIM-9X infrared missile launched by a US Air Force F-22 Raptor, which was operating alongside Canadian Air Force CF-18 aircraft under the orders of the North American Defense Command. Aerospace (Norad).

As for the F-16 used this Sunday with the third object, it is known that The United States has more than 2,200 units of these. Nations like Belgium, Denmark, the United Arab Emirates, Greece, Iraq, Israel, Poland and Turkey also have these aircraft, which have capabilities that put them very close to the most advanced, such as the feared Sukhoi, the F-35 Lightning II and the F-22 Raptors.

These powerful aircraft are used by more than 26 countries around the world. See also Case Tire Nichols: Videos of deadly police operation in Memphis released Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

The manufacturer of the F-16 is the American company Lockheed Martin Corporationwhich has been producing them since 1973 and has developed more than 4,500 units.

The latest versions manufactured by the company have improvements to the radar mode and feature an updated modular mission computer and avionics architecture.

In addition, they can do Infrared Search and Track (IRST), have new cockpit displays and safety enhancements, and even a new digital flight control computer with autopilot and throttle.

(See: Unidentified flying objects causing alert in North America)

The United States does not know if the last three objects shot down are Chinese

As reported by EFE, the United States Department of Defense is currently unaware of the origin of the three artifacts shot down in the last three days in the US and Canada and can’t confirm yet if they are chineseas was the spy balloon shot down on February 4.

In a telephone press appearance, the US Undersecretary for Defense and Hemispheric Affairs, Melissa Dalton, explained that the remains of the three artifacts will now be analyzed to try to find out their origin and use, and stressed that “we do not There has been collateral damage in none of the operations in the last week.”

As Dalton and the head of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) explained, General Glen VanHerck, some of the remains of the object shot down today in Michigan have possibly fallen into Canadian waters of Lake Huron, and are in constant contact with the government of that country, both for the demolition operations and for the collection of remains.

THETIME.COM*

*With information from Redacción Justicia and EFE