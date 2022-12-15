JAS Motorsport is a racing team you may not have heard of, but should know about. They took the WTCR championship with the previous generation Honda Civic Type R race car. Partner teams with the WTCR-Civic from JAS won a combined 397 race victories around the world. Not a bad performance.

With the introduction of a new Type R, JAS Motorsport also gets a new car. The FL5-generation Type R seen above is currently being tested before making its race debut sometime in 2023. JAS is building the racer in Italy and says the car will have a lot of extra downforce, ‘improved cornering balance’ and improved driver safety. gets.

Specifications of the Honda Civic Type R race car

The racing Type R gets a boosted version of the road car’s 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder with VTEC. In the racing Honda, the cockpit has been completely changed with better cooling to the driver and a dashboard with some more counters for more information. Might sound crazy, but Radio 2 listening is not so important for drivers.

In terms of performance, the car must comply with the WTCR rules, so a maximum of 360 hp and a top speed of 260 km/h. The images of the camouflaged racer show wider rear wheel arches and a thicker spoiler. The lightweight Honda logo in the grille also works well for us. Hopefully we’ll know more soon.