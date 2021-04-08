ofFabian Mueller shut down

The virologist Christian Drosten drew attention to the dramatic situation in the German intensive care units. According to the intensive register, the occupancy has been rising steadily for several weeks.

Berlin – Not only has the number of new infections been rising again for a few weeks, the number of corona patients in German intensive care units is also increasing again sharply. According to the intensive care register of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine, or DIVI for short, 4474 patients are currently being treated in the intensive care unit, 2530 of which require invasive ventilation (as of April 8).

The scientific director of the DIVI intensive register, Christian Karagiannidis, wrote on Twitter to the decision-makers in politics and business: “Please finally act!” Karagiannidis also asked in his post: “How high should the numbers rise before you want to react ??? “So every exit to reduce the numbers will be missed. The doctor attached two graphics to his post that backed up his statements with data.

Corona in Germany: Drosten draws attention to the situation in the intensive care units: “This is an emergency call”

Karagiannidis also wrote: Cities like Bonn, Bremen and Cologne have “hardly any free beds” for the next heart attack, traffic accident or Covid patient. Unstable patients cannot simply be relocated to wherever there is space. “A free bed in East Westphalia does NOT help!”

The head of virology at the Berlin Charité, Christian Drosten, also responded to the post from Karagiannidis on Twitter: “This is an emergency call,” wrote the virologist, drawing attention to the dramatic situation in the intensive care units in German hospitals.

In an interview with the mirror Karagiannidis said when asked about the tweet: “I’m not that upset, rather desperate.” People do not understand what this third corona wave means for the hospitals. The staff has been working at full capacity for almost a year. Only last summer there was a short break. “They can’t take it much longer. The longer the overload lasts, the more employees will leave. ”He feared that many would have no idea what was in store for us after Corona.

Head of intensive care registers Karagiannidis: There will be hospitals “that are full, and very full”

A horror scenario, after people have to be refused treatment in hospital, will “almost certainly” not come about in Germany, said Karagiannidis. But there will be hospitals “that are full, and very full”. The doctor demands: “We have to reduce the number of patients, and as quickly as possible. At the moment we can only do that with a hard, consistent lockdown, which is similar to last year at this time. ”

The government now has to act as quickly as possible, says Karagiannidis: “The higher the number of cases, the longer we need to bring them down again.” The earlier the numbers are down, the higher the probability that we will return in the summer can sit in the beer garden.

Dramatic situation in intensive care units: Do hospitals have to switch back to emergency operation?

The former DIVI President Uwe Janssens told the broadcasters on Wednesday RTL and ntv: “If things continue like this, we will unfortunately soon have more than 5000 Covid-19 patients.” From a number of 5000 to 6000 intensive care patients, it could be that some hospitals would have to switch to emergency operation again. Berlin’s Charité University Hospital announced on Thursday that it would reduce the number of planned interventions again from next week.

The main bottleneck in supply is the availability of nursing staff. The DIVI, which publishes the occupancy figures daily, has been warning for many weeks of the consequences of the high number of corona infections and recently called for a hard lockdown. The Robert Koch Institute reported 20,407 new infections with the coronavirus on Thursday, the seven-day incidence is 106. (fmü with material from the dpa)

