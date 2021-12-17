‘Front bumper tunnels’ – that’s what the carbon fiber sideburns seem to be called on this Aston Martin DBX reworked by German tuner DMC. Don’t like them? Don’t worry, you can also have them painted in the body color. To reduce the, er, interesting visual impact.

Otherwise, take a look at the back as well. There you’ll find a giant diffuser and two spoilers, plus twin tailpipes for the new sports exhaust. This copy also got an extra striking paint color and 24-inch wheels. No, you can’t say that this tuner has been very subtle.

The Düsseldorf company also fiddled with the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. The ECU modified by them brings the total power to 808 hp (from 505 hp) and increases the torque to 1,000 Nm (from 700 Nm). That should be enough, you might say. The DMC Aston Martin DBX goes from 0 to 100 in 3.8 seconds. The top speed is no less than 326 km/h.

You can experience this performance in a re-upholstered interior with ‘refined Italian leathers’, wood accents and the necessary carbon fiber. The exact price depends on what you do and don’t want, but per carbon part you will be a few thousand euros further.