2023 arrived and the theme of the tenure of Mexico City is important, so here is everything you need to know about the costs, requirementsas well as how to get subsidy from 100%.

From January to March 2023 you can get the 100% subsidy from tenure on the Mexico City. This will only apply to those who pay the endorsement of your car.

The above was notified by the Finance Secretary of the capital of the countrythrough their official social networks.

He pointed out that the above on the endorsement payment to keep current the vehicle license plates and it has to be done before replacement. It should be noted that its cost in the capital It is 658 pesos.

Meanwhile, the trend cost is depending on vehicle valuewhich are the following:

–4 cylinder car: 439 pesos; 8 and over: thousand 601 pesos. imported vehicles: 2 thousand 786 pesos; motorcycles: 429 pesos and public transport: thousand 212 pesos.

CDMX possession: 100% discount on endorsement payment

The way to get the 100% discount on the payment of tenure 2023 on the Mexico Citymay be applied to people who pay their endorsement Until March 31st.

These are the steps to follow:

-Enter the website of the Ministry of Finance of Mexico City.

-Go to the ‘Make payments and procedures online’ section, then select ‘Possession’.

-Enter license plate number. Select year of exercise to pay, click on the security box and then consult.

It should be noted that said formalities can be done in line or of face-to-face way.

All the information can be consulted through social networks or the website of the Ministry of Finance of Mexico City.