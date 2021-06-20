Sea of ​​Thieves: A Pirate’s Life It was the great surprise of the E3 2021 from Xbox Y Rare of the third season of this pirate saga. Next to Disney, created this special campaign that will be one of the most memorable in the entire franchise.

Sea of ​​Thieves: A Pirate’s Life will take place in the world of Pirates of the caribbean where we will find again old acquaintances of the franchise Y we will fight memorable antagonists. If you can’t wait any longer, here are some details of this story with the famous captain Jack sparrow.

What surprises await us in Sea of ​​Thieves: A Pirate’s Life?

Thanks to a recent interview with the developer team of Sea of ​​Thieves: A Pirate’s Life, we learned about the first two events of this campaign. The first of them will take us to meet Calypso what will you tell us about Jack sparrow.

In this adventure, we will play a crucial role. On Sea of ​​Thieves: A Pirate’s Life, our mission will be to free from his jail the famous pirate who will fight by our side against antagonists such as Davy jones. So, we will see many familiar faces again.

In the second event of Sea of ​​Thieves: A Pirate’s Life, we will travel to the bottom of the sea to fight in the territory of the mermaids. In this inhospitable place, we will have to face fearsome sea beasts that will seek to destroy our crew.

This will be one of the new adventures in which we will use skills never before seen in the saga and we will fight against new formidable beasts.

Will Jack Sparrow be a playable character in A Pirate’s Life?

Sea of ​​Thieves It is a franchise in which you create your pirate. You are the one who leads the crew and makes the decisions. So, this stays on A Pirate’s Life. Neither Davy jones neither Jack sparrow nor any other character from Pirates of the caribbean they will be playable.

However, they will accompany us as antagonists or as part of our crew.

Is Sea of ​​Thieves: A Pirate’s Life part of Pirates of the Caribbean canon?

The talks between Rare Y Disney to make this crossover started in 2019. The idea of ​​creating Sea of ​​Thieves: A Pirate’s Life It was an imminent step for the community of fans of the video game as of Pirates of the caribbean, so the team has taken this into account.

According to the development team, this installment would take place after the fifth movie of Pirates of the caribbean.

It would even take inspiration from the attraction of Disneyland (so much so that the voice of the narrator is the same as in it). Although, they did not specify how much impact it will have on the story, we will have to wait for more than Sea of ​​Thieves: A Pirate’s life to find out more about it.

It seems that this great adventure has great surprises in store for fans of Pirates of the caribbean. Even in the musical section, there will be melodies and environments that will be recognizable to us. So hoist the sails and

