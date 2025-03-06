Google starts in the US the test program of a search function based on AI that will soon be extended to everyone. Known as Google Ia Mode, this advanced mode exploits the generative AI to offer detailed and exhaustive answers to complex questions and consultations. The advance of the Mountain View giant reminds the search engine integrated in Chatgpt, which contributed a breath of fresh air and innovation to the world on-line practically unchanged for many years.

In mid -February, the portal 9to5google He published the first images of the Google AI mode, which at that time was in embryonic phase and in internal tests. The new experimental feature is governed by the internal language model, in its latest recently presented version, Gemini 2.0.

Google prepares a new search tool to compete with Searchgpt The Mountain View giant responds to her chatgpt rival. Its new engine promises to revolutionize the precise and accurate search for regular users to its browser.

Google evolves to remain relevant

According to the official blog of the giant, the Google AI mode test will be launched for users with a subscription to Google One Ia that activate it from the search browser. It is presented as a broader version of the already known AI Overviews, that is, a search mode that exploits the Gemini 2.0 model when specifically complex tasks are requested. Some examples are: mathematical or code programming issues.

The novelty goes further, covering the broad horizon of issues to investigate in the round by users and offering a more natural interaction and the possibility of deepening the results. For now, the test phase only contemplates the United States and places the AI ​​mode option inside a fast access tab from desktop and mobile. According to the description of the parent company, the AI ​​mode is relevant to questions that require comparison. The user may ask: “What is the difference in the monitoring of sleep quality between a smartwatchan intelligent ring and an intelligent bracelet? “

You can also ask: “What is the best time of this week to make a photographic session in a park?”; The tool will provide a series of detailed information, enriched with links and with a well -organized format, opening to follow -up questions.

Google will suppress the traditional list of Google links, leaving only the selection of sources. It is plausible to imagine that this mode will be one of the protagonists of the Google I/O 2025 technological event, which will be held on May 20 and 21.

Article published in Wired Italy. Adapted by Alondra Flores.