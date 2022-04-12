A pedestrian protects himself from the rain with an umbrella in the center of Murcia, in a file photograph. / JAVIER CARRION / AGM

The rain left a wet Holy Tuesday in the Region of Murcia. In the last 24 hours, rainfall has been the protagonist of Holy Week, endangering the departure of some processions after two years on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The warm spring weather was hardly a mirage. After three consecutive weeks without seeing sunlight, marked by haze and rain, the Region of Murcia is once again suffering the effects of a new storm.

The State Meteorological Agency forecasts rain for Tuesday and Holy Wednesday. Throughout this Tuesday, rainfall was notable in some parts of the Region. The Segura Hydrographic Confederation has the hourly rainfall report prepared with data obtained by the network of sensors of the SAIH system that provides the data in millimeters.

This is all that has rained in the municipalities of the Community in the last 24 hours:

Rainfall received in the Segura basin in the last 24 hours. SAIH data from CHSegura. pic.twitter.com/WIooiqM5jo Segura Hydrographic Confederation (@chsriosegura) April 12, 2022

In addition, the Aemet forecasts that the rains will worsen from Wednesday afternoon. The State Meteorological Agency activated the yellow warning for coastal phenomena in Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón for next Thursday. North winds with force 7 and waves up to three meters high are expected.