Magaly MedinaHe is a figure who has been characterized by exposing the private lives of various characters. One of them has been Jefferson Farfán, from whom he has not hesitated to get ampays and exclusives about his past romances, especially the one he had with the salsa boat. Yahaira Plasencia. This would have caused the annoyance of the popular ‘Foquita’ who decided to sue the ‘Urraca’ on more than one occasion. But not only did he prosecute the driver, but also her mother Rosario Guadalupe. Next, she learns about the legal processes that the TV presenter faces with the Guadalupe Farfán family and how they originated.

How many trials are Magaly Medina and Jefferson Farfán facing?

In the beginning, Jefferson Farfan filed a lawsuit against Magaly Medina for the crime ofviolation of your privacyby recording the interior of his home with, supposedly, a drone. Although this was rejected in the first instance, the former soccer player’s lawyer appealed and the ‘Magpie’ is still being investigated. Let us remember that the host broadcast on her program some images of two social gatherings that ‘Foquita’ held in her apartment where, according to her reporters, she was located. Yahaira Plasencia.

Given this, Medina called “cuckold“to Farfán because “he would have restarted a romance with his ex-partner.” In addition, the host hinted that ‘Foquita’ hired a music producer for the salsa singer. For this reason, the former soccer player filed a second lawsuit against the driver for the crime of aggravated defamation and a trial was held from which the resolution in July 2023. In that sense,Medinawas sentenced by the 38th Criminal Liquidation Court of Lima to one year and eight months of suspended prison and to pay S/100,000 in civil reparation.

After this ruling, the ‘Foquita’ and the ‘Urraca’ appealed in Second instance. For his part, the former soccer player requested that the sentence against the driver be changed to effective prison for 3 years. Meanwhile, Medina requested that his sentence be withdrawn in its entirety. On November 14, the sentence given to the TV presenter of one year and eight months of suspended prison was ratified.

After that, Medina’s lawyer has appealed again to completely revoke his client’s sentence and the case will soon be known. final score in third instance.

Why did Jefferson Farfán’s mother file a lawsuit against Magaly Medina and what is her current situation?

On Monday, November 20, Magaly MedinaHe announced in his program that Rosario Guadalupemother of Jefferson Farfán, filed a lawsuit against her for having called her“bawd”. Let us remember that the TV host used this qualifying to the mother of ‘Foquita’, after the broadcast of a report in which it was said that ‘Charo’ Guadalupe bought porcelain tile for Yahaira Plasencia’s apartment, which would have been financed by the former soccer player.

Regarding this legal process that Medina faces, the ‘Urraca’ lawyer, Iván Paredes, said that the judge in charge asked the ‘Foquita’ mother and her representative to show their evidence to defend themselves.

He complied with the order; However, he was surprised that the magistrate did not give him a date to view the evidence he presented, that he only reviewed what happened to Rosario ‘Charo’ Guadalupe and that a date was already defined for thereading of the sentence in First instancewhich will be the Wednesday, November 22.

