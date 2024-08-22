Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/22/2024 – 10:40

Former governor and former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) criticized this Wednesday, the 21st, the conduct of the criminal investigations reported by the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes. For the former governor, the magistrate is “producing nullities” that can, “even guarantee the impunity of the wrongdoers”.

In a video published on Instagram, Ciro criticizes not only the use of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) outside the procedure for producing evidence against targets of the fake news and digital militias investigation, as revealed by the newspaper S.Paulo Newspaper on August 12, as with all the investigations conducted by the rapporteur, since the opening of the fake news inquiry in 2019.

Using a football analogy, Ciro criticized Alexandre de Moraes for being, at the same time, a party, rapporteur and judge in the investigations. “He takes a throw-in, scores a header, and as a referee, he validates the goal, even though there is a complaint of offside, and he himself carries out the VAR assessment of the play,” said the former presidential candidate. “Since he (Moraes) is the one being attacked, he is apparently losing his impartiality and distance.”

For Ciro Gomes, the duration of the fake news investigation is anomalous and, by now, those implicated should have already been tried. As the investigation remains without a deadline for completion, this condition, in the opinion of the former governor, could result in “impunity for the wrongdoers”.

“Since 2019, Moraes has decided to turn this investigation into something that has no end, into the end of the world investigation. This, with all due respect, is not right. It is incorrect. It is simply creating nullity to, among other things, guarantee the impunity of the wrongdoers,” said Ciro, criticizing the opening of the investigation itself, which was the responsibility of the then president of the STF Dias Toffoli, who also hand-picked Moraes as rapporteur.

The former presidential candidate concluded his criticism by pointing out that the exchange of messages revealed by Sheet This is yet another anomalous aspect of due process. The newspaper revealed that Moraes requested, outside of the official procedure, the production of reports against the targets of the STF investigation.

“This is all null and void. All of this will give impunity to the big scoundrels who attacked the ministers (of the Supreme Court),” said Ciro Gomes, also criticizing the justification presented by Moraes for the request outside the prescribed procedure. The minister claimed that, if he had done it through the official channel, he would have had to make himself an official, in a “schizophrenic” behavior.

“It doesn’t matter if he considers this schizophrenic, because it will be years before the trial and these documents will be the ones that will remain as a memory of the proceedings,” said Ciro. “All of this weakens, in the eyes of public opinion, the authority that we need to be loved, more than respected, by the Brazilian people.”