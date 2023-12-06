Biden says he’s crazy about potentially cutting off aid to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden criticized the failure of US lawmakers to agree on new aid to Ukraine. He stressed that stopping support for Kyiv is contrary to the interests of the United States.

The failure to support Ukraine is absolute madness. This is against US interests. It’s just wrong Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shares a similar opinion. He emphasized that if the US Senate does not approve the allocation of a new aid package to Ukraine, this will open a Pandora’s box.

Photo: Marko Djurica / Reuters

US Treasury Secretary calls Ukraine’s financing situation terrible

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called the financing situation in Ukraine terrible. She stressed that Washington will be responsible for the country’s defeat in the conflict if lawmakers do not agree on a new aid package. Her words leads Bloomberg agency.

This is a terrible situation and we can hold ourselves responsible for Ukraine’s defeat if we fail to provide this funding to Ukraine See also The episode of extreme heat that hits Spain advances the arrival of the black fly Janet Yellen US Treasury Secretary

The head of the department noted that the allies of the United States are more willing to help Kyiv. However, despite this, the republic is running out of funds.

Kyiv’s efforts have reached a dead end in three directions at once

Axios columnists Zachary Basu and Steph Kite said that Kyiv’s efforts have reached a dead end in three directions at once.

In three critical arenas—the halls of Congress, European capitals and the battlefield—Ukraine’s war effort faces a hurricane of stalemates that pose an existential crisis for the country’s future. Zachary Basu and Steph KiteAxios columnists

Journalists noted that against the backdrop of the Middle East conflict and the inability of American legislators to agree on funding for Ukraine and Israel, NATO’s promises to support Kyiv as long as needed were under serious threat.

European countries, according to Basu and Kayte, continue to argue over the budget, which calls into question the allocation of 50 billion euros in aid to Ukraine.

In addition, the Ukrainian military has not demonstrated significant success at the front. Along with the diplomatic failures of Kyiv politicians, this situation favors Russia’s plans, journalists believe.

According to them, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s calculation that Moscow will have more power than the West will have political will is justified.

Photo: Andre Alves/Anadolu/Getty Images

US senators will vote on aid to Ukraine

American senators will vote on the White House’s request for assistance to Kyiv and Israel on Wednesday, November 6, said the leader of the Democrats in the upper house of the US Congress, Chuck Schumer.

The politician said that he invites Republicans to amend the bill proposed by the administration, which would take into account their request to combat illegal migration. He urged not to delay the resolution of this issue and emphasized that without additional US funds, Ukraine could lose in the conflict.

Earlier, senators held a closed briefing on the issue of financing Kyiv. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was supposed to speak at the event via video link, but at the last moment he refused.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called on party members to vote against the assistance to Ukraine requested by the administration of US President Joe Biden. Representatives of the Republican Party insist that budget money should be used to resolve the situation on the southern border of the United States.

After this, Republican senators left the closed briefing, said Congressman Mitt Romney. As the politician clarified, they did not receive a response to their proposals from the Democrats. He added that legislators did not want to hear about the importance of aid to Israel and Ukraine, since they themselves know this.