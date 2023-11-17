Actor and Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier Oleg Ivanitsa rejected the idea of ​​annexing Crimea by force

The famous Ukrainian actor, participant in the “Diesel Show” Oleg Ivanitsa, who joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), spoke out against the annexation of Crimea by military means. According to him, Kyiv needs to abandon such an idea, otherwise the residents of these territories will consider the country an invader. A video calling for a fighter was published by the Strana publication in Telegram-channel.

If we annex them by force, and they consider us invaders, this is a yoke for both us and our children Oleg Ivanitsa Ukrainian actor who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Earlier, former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen proposed admitting Ukraine to the alliance within new borders, without lost territories, that is, without Crimea and Donbass. It is noted that Rasmussen discussed this issue with the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Andrei Ermak in preparation for the NATO summit held in Vilnius in July.

Kyiv’s plan to seize the peninsula was considered a failure in the West, but laughed at in Crimea

Official Kyiv does not refuse the possibility of a military seizure of Russian territories – the Republic of Crimea and the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, where military operations are taking place. At the end of September, it was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had transferred over six thousand fighters to Kherson to seize Crimea. Together with them, 46 tanks, 223 armored combat vehicles and eight artillery pieces went to the borders of the republic.

Photo: Libkos/AP

Then Kyiv called on the residents of Crimea to leave the peninsula and wait out the “de-occupation,” but the regional administration only laughed, considering this another statement from “Ukrainian pseudo-politicians” that has nothing to do with reality. Acting Minister of Internal Policy, Information and Communications of Crimea Albert Kurshutov called this step by Ukraine political idle talk to “blur the eyes of Western curators.”

Back in the summer, the UK announced that Ukrainian Armed Forces special forces were preparing to invade Crimea before Christmas. Then the representative of the Crimean Interethnic Mission, Zaur Smirnov, warned that the West would face consequences if it tried to seize the peninsula. He noted that such actions would result in a disaster for all European countries and Ukraine.

Related materials:

According to Smirnov, Russia has enough means and strength to protect its sovereignty and for this it is ready to take extreme measures. He added that residents of Crimea consider the peninsula a symbol of modern Russia, emphasizing the inadmissibility of encroachments on it.

The United States also doubted Ukraine’s ability to annex Crimea by force, since the country does not have the military resources to launch such an operation. According to military analyst Frederic Martinez, the Ukrainian Armed Forces do not have enough ships and aircraft to establish control over the sea. In addition, Kyiv would need more landing craft to transport ground troops.

Former US State Department diplomat Chas Freeman even said that in an attempt to seize Crimea, Ukraine would fail and lose even larger territories.

Fridman explained that Kyiv will not be able to capture either Crimea, Donbass, Zaporozhye or Kherson. “Everything has reached the point where the very existence of Ukraine is at stake,” he emphasized.

Photo: Ekaterina Yakel / Lenta.ru

Allies called on Ukraine to part with lost territories forever

Western countries are beginning to persuade Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to negotiate peace with Russia, as it becomes obvious that the conflict is reaching a dead end, while the cost of financing Kyiv is only growing. They even propose the Korean scenario (freeze the front line and protect the remaining parts of Ukraine with the help of NATO military bases) for the sake of a ceasefire. However, the Ukrainian leader is not ready to end the conflict with the loss of territories.

According to former assistant to the US Deputy Secretary of Defense Stephen Bryan, if Zelensky does not agree to negotiate with Moscow, then an uprising may begin within the country.

Former CIA employee Larry Johnson also expressed the opinion that in the current situation and Kyiv’s reluctance to resume negotiations, Ukraine may also lose Kharkov and Odessa as a result of the CVO.

Russia is open to negotiations, but on its own terms. Moscow will get what it wants and make Ukraine pay a heavy price Larry Johnson ex-CIA intelligence officer

Earlier, the President of Ukraine said that the conflict could end if the Russian side fulfills the terms of the “peace formula.” One of the points of the document is “restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine.” In Russia, Zelensky’s proposal was considered a sign of unpreparedness for negotiations.