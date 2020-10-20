new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation once again today amidst deadly corona virus in the country. PM Modi congratulated the countrymen for all the festivals including Navratri, Dussehra, Eid, Deepawali, Chhath Puja, Guru Nanak Jayanti and said that we should not forget that the lockdown may have gone but the virus has not gone.

The Prime Minister said, “The time of festivals is a time of happiness in our lives, a time of joy, we are moving through a difficult time, a little carelessness can stop our movement, a little carelessness can tame our happiness. It is possible to fulfill the responsibilities of life and vigilance, both of them will go on together only then there will be happiness in life. “

PM Modi said, “I want to see you safe, want to see your family happy, this festival wants such an atmosphere filled with excitement and excitement in your life, that’s why I am repeatedly warning every citizen.”

PM Modi said that with the efforts of every Indian in the last 7-8 months, India should not let it deteriorate into the situation that it is today.

PM Modi said, “Today, the recovery rate in the country is good, Fatality rate is low. India is succeeding in saving more and more of its citizens than the resource-rich countries of the world. Tests in the fight against the Kovid epidemic. Has been a big strength of ours. “

The Prime Minister said, following the mantra of “Seva Parmo Dharma”, our doctors, nurses, health workers are selflessly serving such a large population. Amidst all these efforts, this is not the time to be reckless. It is not that Corona is gone, or there is no danger of Corona now. “

PM Modi said that after years we are seeing this happening that work is being done on a war footing to save humanity. Many countries are working for this. Scientists of our country are also working hard for the vaccine. Many Corona vaccines are currently underway in India. Some of these are on advanced stage.

The Prime Minister said that whenever the Corona vaccine arrives, the government’s preparations are also on how to reach every Indian as soon as possible. The vaccine should reach every citizen, work is being done fast for this.

