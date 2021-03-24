Cereals with shrimp, in the image shared on Twitter by Jensen Karp. social media

Cereal Cinnamon Toast Crunch has been the topic of conversation in the United States in recent hours for the finding that comedian Jensen Karp made while having breakfast last Monday. When the second course was served, which he would share with his son, he noticed that the cereal squares covered with sugar and cinnamon were no longer coming out of the box. “Something came out of the box. I took it and said to myself, ‘This is clearly a shrimp tail.’

The discovery, as expected from a comedian with more than 100,000 followers on Twitter, ended on social networks, where the company contacted him to respond when the topic had already become a meme. “Although we are still investigating this matter, we can safely say that this did not occur at our facility,” wrote Mike Siemienas, representative of General Mills, the company to which the cereal belongs. Karp’s complaint generated more complaints against General Mills. According to one of the complaints, in 2011 pieces of shrimp were discovered in blueberry packages that had left their warehouses.

Regarding the cereal case, the company has insisted that “there is no way” that the production of Cinnamon Toast Crunch would be contaminated. The comedian said that he bought the product at a Costco store and that only when the second course was about to be served did he discover that there was something else. With his wife, fellow actress Danielle Fishel, he examined the package and found shrimp tails and black specks. “It disgusts me, I am on medication for obsessive compulsive disorder, so this is a total nightmare for me,” said the actor, who showed in a photo what they found at the bottom of the bag.

“After further investigation with our team who looked closely at the image, it appears to be a build-up of the cinnamon sugar that can sometimes occur when the ingredients are not mixed completely,” the Cinnamon Toast Crunch statement read, but the photos They showed other things, which are being analyzed in a laboratory, according to Karp, who also announced that a test is underway to identify which species the shrimp in his cereal box belonged to.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of the region.