There is one certainty for most primary school children: tomorrow I will be sitting next to my boyfriend or girlfriend in the circle again. But not on Wereldwijzer. Don’t be surprised if a seat suddenly becomes empty. At this specialized school, more than half of the pupils live in an asylum seekers’ centre, where relocations are the order of the day. It AD watched a day in class. “I’d rather stay in one place.”
John Hardman
Latest update:
10:29
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#school #refugees #holidays #stupid
Leave a Reply