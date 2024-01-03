President visited Quilombo da Marambaia, in Rio de Janeiro, where he has been on leave since December 26th

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) was this Wednesday (3.Jan.2024) at Quilombo da Marambaia, in Rio de Janeiro. Said to be visiting “a sacred place for the descendants of slaves who came to Brazil”but stated that this is “the sad mark of a historic moment” from the country. She stated that she would talk to community residents to find out what their needs are and what can be done. “I came here to learn”, he stated. Lula has been off duty, resting, at the naval base on the island of Restinga da Marambaia since December 26, 2023.

Watch (2min13s):