Last weekend, Brazil experienced its ninth heat wave of the year, with 15 states on alert due to high temperatures. They are the last blows of a year that is on track to be the hottest in history. In Brazil, since July all average temperature records have been broken month after month, according to the National Institute of Meteorology. The residents of Irajá, in the northern part of Rio de Janeiro, know this well. In recent years, the neighborhood has earned the reputation of being the hottest in the city. Here, 30 kilometers from the beaches of Ipanema and Copacabana, the sea breeze is not even noticeable, and the trees in the streets are scarce. Nothing to do with the exuberant tropical city of the tourist postcard. On one corner, Giselle Silva sells sardines in boxes packed with ice. Every day she slathers herself in level 80 sunscreen to work under an umbrella. Despite the shadow, she always ends up burned. “The most stressful thing about this is the heat, it is unbearable. It got a lot worse in recent years. And I tell you one thing: this is the preview of hell. This summer is going to be terrible,” she says resignedly.

The residents of Irajá know well that the scorching sun is not an isolated phenomenon: “For me, deforestation in the Amazon is the primary reason,” says Waldir Cavalcante, a taxi driver waiting sitting on a plastic chair next to the door. from a supermarket to feel some freshness from the air conditioning. His taxi spends the day parked on the opposite sidewalk, in full sun. It doesn't get a little bit of shade until four in the afternoon, says its owner, who remembers a childhood in a very different neighborhood; with dirt roads and many more trees. Now, Irajá is a sea of ​​asphalt.

A man carries a container of water along a riverbed in the Amazon on October 26. BRUNO KELLY (REUTERS)

Heat waves, the extreme drought that has dried up the rivers of the Amazon or the floods in the south of the country are extreme climatic events that have been multiplied this year by El Niño. This phenomenon warms the environment naturally, but it is increasingly intense due to climate change, specialists warn. For the director of the Climate and Society Institute (iCS), María Netto, the increase in the frequency and intensity of environmental catastrophes is something that has come to stay, but it is not only that. “There are impacts that are not so perceptible, that are growing little by little, such as the increase in temperature or the variation in the frequency of rain, which have an enormous impact on agriculture and people's quality of life, and these impacts They especially affect the most vulnerable,” he recalls in a telephone conversation.

In November, in the middle of the southern spring, Brazil recorded the highest temperatures in its history. Due to the high humidity, 59.7 degrees of thermal sensation were recorded in Rio at eight in the morning. At a concert that the singer Taylor Swift offered in the city those days, a 23-year-old girl, Ana Clara Benevides, died of cardiac arrest. Inside the stadium the heat was unbearable and access to drinking water almost impossible. The Government reacted by hastily approving a decree that forces event producers to offer free water on days of high temperatures. The pop star's second concert was postponed a day because the heat did not let up.

Taylor Swift fans wait to enter the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio on November 18. Silvia Izquierdo (AP)

Until recently, canceling a concert due to the heat sounded like science fiction for Cariocas, accustomed to living with “a sun for each one,” as they often joke, but lately the limits are being crossed. The City Council itself has included for the first time the thermal sensation as one of the indicators that indicate the alert levels in the city, just as when there is a forecast of heavy rain, for example, and residents are asked to avoid going outside. .

With the widespread suffocation, air conditioning sales in Brazil have skyrocketed by 38%, and the price by 14%, the largest increase since 1994, according to the sector. The increase in price is not explained only by the increase in demand; It has to do with what is happening many kilometers to the north, in the heart of the Amazon, where the worst drought in 121 years has drastically reduced the flow of the rivers. All air conditioners manufactured in Brazil leave the free zone of Manaus, the capital of the state of Amazonas. This industrial hub is only connected to the rest of the country by boat, and sailing is increasingly difficult and more expensive. Much worse than the manufacturing companies are the indigenous people and the riverside communities that depend on the river for their subsistence. Although the rains began to ease the situation in recent weeks, at the peak of the drought there were 62 municipalities on alert, with 600,000 people needing humanitarian aid to eat, take medication or even access drinking water. The fires in the jungle once again submerged Manaus in an unbreathable cloud of smoke. The fire was also especially voracious with another valuable biome, the Pantanal, a wetland that burned like never before because the rains took longer to arrive than other years.

If in the Amazon the inhabitants of the region of the world with the most fresh water reserves have to drink bottled water, in the extreme south, the problem is one of excess. Since September, the continuous storms have left a trail of destruction: at least 55 dead and thousands displaced. The Iguazú Falls reached the highest water level in nine years and the passage had to be closed to visitors. São Paulo, the country's proud economic engine, was not spared either. In November it experienced a historic blackout. A storm with wind gusts of more than 100 kilometers per hour left seven dead and toppled hundreds of trees, which when they fell damaged power lines. More than two million residences were without power for days.

A firefighter fights the fire on the Transpantaneira highway, which crosses the Pantanal, on November 15. Andre Penner (AP)

At the threshold of summer, there is now fear, in addition to the heat, of the arrival of violent storms that every year cause landslides and the resulting fatalities. Another factor of concern is the small and uncomfortable Aedes aegyptithe mosquito that transmits dengue, Zika and chikungunya. This year, dengue cases increased by 15.8% compared to 2022, reaching 1.6 million. The Ministry of Health attributes this to the effects of this El Niño inflated by climate change, which causes above-average rain and heat, in addition to the circulation of dengue type 3, which has not been recorded in Brazil for 15 years. An explosion of cases is expected this summer. With the gradual increase in temperatures in recent years, this typically tropical disease has been advancing towards latitudes where it was not as common, such as the southern states, with a more temperate climate.

For Netto, the frequency and intensity of environmental tragedies could mark a before and after, especially in terms of awareness at street level. Climate change is in the neighborhood conversations, in the bus line, in the bakery. This awareness needs to be translated into actions, and it is no longer just about reducing CO2 emissions, but rather containing damage, because what we are experiencing and what is to come is already inevitable. “I think there is not enough sense of urgency about how an adaptation agenda is necessary, because we have already done everything wrong and now we have to correct it,” warns the specialist.

Alligators on the banks of the almost dry Bento Gomez River, during the fires and heat waves in the Pantanal, on November 15. Andre Penner (AP)

