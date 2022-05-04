Home page World

Of: Anna Lorenz

If you want to admire the shooting stars, you have to get up early. © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand picture alliance/dpa

Thousands of shooting stars will rain down on earth in the coming nights. If you don’t want to miss the natural spectacle, you should get up early.

Munich – A couple of times a year it pays off to get up early. Namely, if you want to be an astonished part of a very special natural spectacle. The heavenly tent will now offer just such an occasion in the coming hours. As every year, at the beginning of May, the globe crosses a gigantic cloud of comet dust, which pours out over the black of night as a bright spectacle in the form of countless shooting stars. The time of the Eta Aquariids has come.

Eta Aquariids: Impressive natural spectacle in May

The Eta Aquariids, a celestial phenomenon that fascinates millions of onlookers every year between April 19 and May 28, derive their name from the constellation of Aquarius (Latin: Eri Aquarius). The reason for this is that said celestial construction seen from Earth appears as the origin of the Schnuppenschauer. During the time of the Eta Aquariids, up to 100 animals per hour crossed the heavens. However, Aquarius itself will not be seen as it empties its sparkling spout across the darkness of the night – the constellation is too low on the horizon.

The impressive, cosmic phenomenon is just one in the annual cycle of cold showers. In addition to the Geminids in December or the Quadrantids in January, onlookers could only marvel at the shower of sparks of the Lyrids in April.

The cause of the Eta Aquariids is the passing of a cloud of meteorites left behind by Halley’s Comet on its journey through space. Countless fragments of the giant then burn up when entering the earth’s atmosphere and thus light up the night sky as shooting stars.

Shooting Stars in May: This is the best place to observe the Eta Aquariids

The main nights when the Eta Aquariids can be observed are between May 4th and 6th. About 50 shooting stars per hour are expected – and the signs of seeing your personal wish bringer are more than good this year.

As the Moon, as a waning crescent, will hardly reflect any sunlight, expect a black screen for the meteor shower. Weather permitting, the Eta Aquariids can be seen on the eastern horizon. As dawn breaks, they move in a south-easterly direction. If you don’t want to miss the sensational spectacle, you should go to bed early – because the best performance will take place between 3 and 5 in the morning; after that, the shooting stars are difficult to spot in the rising daylight. Note: Only use aids for observing celestial bodies as instructed in order to avoid damage to your health. (askl)