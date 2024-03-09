Mexican gastronomy is a culinary treasure recognized worldwide, standing out for its historical and cultural richness, as well as its irresistible flavors. This culinary legacy, declared Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCOfuses indigenous traditions with European influences, especially after the arrival of Hernán Cortés in 1519.

When talking about Mexico's favorite dishes, everyone enters into debate, because while for some it may be pozole, mole, and even Menudo, the truth is that one of the most recognized in the world is tacos, without However, this time we tell you which is the Mexican dish considered by foreigners to be the most delicious.

Among the Mexican dishes most loved by foreigners, tacos are emblematic. According to the Agri-Food and Fisheries Information Service, tortillas, whether made of flour or corn, filled with various stews, are a globally recognized symbol. However, the diversity of Mexican cuisine is also reflected in other delicacies, such as mass.

This mixture of chili peppers, seeds, spices and fruits is a key dish in the country's celebrations and a culinary jewel that has lasted since pre-Hispanic times, standing out among foreigners and is usually a key dish at birthdays, weddings and more. celebrations as part of the Mexican identity.

Highlighting the versatility of Mexican ingredients, traditional cuisine was recognized by the UNESCO in 2010 as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This recognition not only celebrates culinary flavors and techniques, but also the central role of food in the social and cultural life of Mexico.

In this context, pozole emerges as another gastronomic icon with a rich history. Originating from pre-Hispanic times, pozole is a stew based on hominy corn, meat (traditionally pork or chicken), and seasonings which can vary depending on tastes. This festive dish is served on various special occasions such as weddings, baptisms and birthdays.

Emblematic places to enjoy authentic pozole include traditional restaurants and street stands, highlighting the regional diversity of this dish throughout Mexico, just as it is common to find various taco stands with various ingredients, thus also being one of the best-known dishes in Mexico.