Internet, say hello to the Dartz Prombron Black Alligator MMXX Black Tiger Lunar Year Edition. Not shocked by the name yet? Then get ready for some mild madness. Our favorite Latvian supplier to (fictional) dictators has been building the Black Alligator for a few years now, although no one dares to guess exactly how many have been sold. In any case, it’s time for an upgrade.

Where the huge SUV was once based on the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, this new special edition is built on top of the principles of a Maybach GLS. Dartz says it used new military technology for the angular bullet-resistant exterior. Due to this innovation, the weight is unchanged. It also offers an additional 100, 200 or 300 horsepower on top of the donor car’s 550 horsepower. Because why not?

Yes, the Dartz Prombron Black Alligator MMXX Black Tiger Lunar Year Edition is… stylish?

That bizarre name, in case you’re wondering, is to celebrate that this year is the Chinese Year of the Tiger. In addition, Dartz says orange is one of the colors of wealth this year. What else? Well, apparently there will be eight exhaust pipes, because “each cylinder deserves its own pipe,” says boss Leo Yankelovich. The digital dials of the Maybach have been exchanged for old-fashioned analog units. Dartz says it wants owners to overlook a dashboard that’s “stylish and expensive.”

Wait a minute, Dartz is talking about stylish? Are they okay? “Maybe a little overloaded with gold or diamonds, but that’s an option.” Oh, luckily. We were already worried. You can still have your interior trim made from “alligators, sharks and stingrays.”

The Anti-Paparazzi Package

There are cameras for mirrors, blackout windows, hidden door handles (“with an electric shock, just in case”) and the Anti-Paparazzi package with sirens and laser light bars to deter unwanted attention. Oh, and of course you can buy the Dartz Prombron Black Alligator MMXX Black Tiger Lunar Year Edition with ‘any kind of crypto’.