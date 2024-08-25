Carlson called Durov’s arrest a warning to owners of online platforms

American journalist Tucker Carlson, reacting to the detention in France of Telegram messenger founder Pavel Durov, said that the businessman was locked up by a Western country, an ally of the US President Joe Biden administration and an active member of NATO.

He also called Durov’s arrest a warning to all owners of online platforms who do not want to keep silent about the truth.

Pavel Durov will spend the night in a French prison, a living warning to all platform owners who do not want to censor the truth… Darkness is quickly gathering over the former free world Tucker Carlson American journalist

Related materials:

Russian diplomats clarify the situation with Durov

State Duma Deputy Speaker Vladislav Davankov called on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to seek Durov’s release. The deputy believes that the detention of the Telegram founder is politically motivated and is an attempt to gain access to the personal data of the messenger’s users.

The Russian Foreign Ministry responded that the embassy in France immediately took the necessary steps to clarify the situation around Durov even before Davankov and the businessman’s representatives appealed.

The official representative of the department, Maria Zakharova, in her Telegram-channel emphasized that Russian diplomats “immediately got down to work” and there was no need to remind them “of their functional responsibilities.”

Related materials:

In Russia, Durov’s independence was considered the reason for his arrest

According to State Duma deputy Yevgeny Revenko, the West could not forgive Durov for creating an independent platform that became popular in many countries.

A member of the Federation Council, Alexei Pushkov, spoke in a similar vein, stating that “a liberal dictatorship does not tolerate individuals who claim freedom and do not play by its rules.” He also called on the American entrepreneur, founder of Tesla and Space X and owner of the social network X, Elon Musk, to “get ready.”

State Duma deputy Vladimir Sipyagin also sees political motives on the part of the French authorities in the arrest of Durov, who, according to him, personifies freedom of the media and European values ​​that have been forgotten in France.

Deputy Yuri Afonin also spoke about the West’s desire to “conquer” Telegram and make it under its control. He recalled that YouTube and Facebook have become the same for Western elites (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned)“after all, pro-Russian content is simply crudely cleaned out of them.”

Related materials:

Elon Musk reacts to Durov’s arrest

American entrepreneur Elon Musk, commenting on Durov’s arrest, said that in 2030, Europe will begin to execute people for liking memes.

POV: It’s 2030, and in Europe you’ll be executed for liking a meme. Elon Musk American entrepreneur

The creator of file-sharing services Megaupload and Mega, Kim Dotcom (Kim Schmitz), called Durov’s arrest an attack on freedom of speech.

US House of Representatives member Marjorie Taylor-Green also pointed out this.

Free speech is under attack around the world. Why are people’s views and speech such a threat? Marjorie Taylor Greene Member of the US House of Representatives

This is how the congresswoman commented on Tucker Carlson’s publication about Durov’s arrest. According to Green, “it is necessary to bravely resolve disagreements in the public space.”

French intelligence officers detained Pavel Durov at Le Bourget Airport in Paris as he exited a private jet on Saturday evening, August 24. He is suspected of illegal activities carried out via Telegram, such as drug trafficking, juvenile crimes and fraud. Durov could face up to 20 years in prison. He is due to appear in a French court on Sunday, August 25.