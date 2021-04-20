The Balearic Government has announced that the Covid-19 restrictions will be eased in all Sectors next week, sparking hope that bar and restaurant interiors may be allowed to reopen.

The Hospitality Sector has been completely decimated by restricted hours and capacity and the constant indecision that saw bar and restaurant interiors allowed to open – only to be closed again week later, after they’d spent a ton of money on supplies.

Hotels interiors in Mallorca are allowed to open and bars and restaurants are demanding that they be allowed to do the same from April 26.

Government spokesperson and Tourism Minister, Iago Negueruela has defended the decision to close bar and restaurant interiors and pointed out that in Germany and France the hotel trade is closed and in the UK terraces have only just opened.

“We have maintained a stable situation after a major sacrifice, “said Minister Negueruela.

The epidemiological situation in the Balearic Islands is better than most places in Spain and the rest of Europe, where controls are more relaxed. Mallorca, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Cantabria, Castilla y León and Navarre have the toughest Restaurant Sector measures.

Here’s what’s happening in other Communities:

ANDALUSIA

In level 2 Municipalities, capacity is 75% indoors and 100% on terraces; in level 3, grade 1, Municipalities there are no restrictions outside, but interior capacity is limited to 50% and closing time is 20:00; in level 4, grade 1, Municipalities, interior capacity is limited to 30%, exterior capacity is limited to 75% and closing time is 20:00 and in level 4, grade 2, hotels are closed.

On March 19, bar and restaurant hours were extended to 22:30, but from Sunday, April 18 closing time will revert to 20:00 in all provinces except Malaga, Huelva and Cádiz.

ARAGON

Interior capacity is limited to 30% with a maximum of 4 people per table; terraces can operate at 100% capacity with 6 people per table and closing time is 22:00; in level 3 Municipalities bar and restaurant capacity is restricted to 30% inside and 75% outside with a maximum of four people at tables in both cases. Closing time at this level is 20:00.

ASTURIAS

Bar and restaurant interiors must close at 21:00 and terraces at 23:00 with a maximum of 4 indoors and 6 outdoors. In Municipalities with perimeter closures, bar and restaurant interiors are closed.

CANARY ISLANDS

In Tenerife and Gran Canaria, terrace capacity is limited to 50% with a maximum of 4 people per table and closing time is 22:00.

Fuerteventura, Lanzarote and La Graciosa are in level 2 with 50% capacity inside and a maximum of 4 customers at each table; 75% capacity on terraces with a maximum of 6 people per table and a closing time of 23:00.

La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro are in level 1 with 100% capacity and a maximum of 6 people per table inside, 10 on terraces and a closing time of midnight.

CANTABRIA

Bar, restaurant, hotel and hostel interiors are closed for 14 days from April 14 in Cantabria, but room service is allowed.

CASTILLA LA MANCHA

In level 2 Municipalities, bar and restaurant interiors are limited to 50% capacity indoors and 75% on terraces and closing time is 23:00; in level 3 Municipalities, capacity is limited to 30% indoors and 50% outdoors; in reinforced level 3, hotels are closed and a mobile App has been required to enter since February 21 to facilitate Covid tracking.

CASTILLA AND LEÓN

Hotel interiors are closed in around 30 Municipalities, including the provincial capitals of Valladolid, Burgos, Palencia, Segovia, Soria and Salamanca.

Bar and restaurant interiors closed on March 8 after a spike in infections and capacity is limited to 75% on terraces, with a maximum of 6 people per table and 1.5 meter social distancing between diners. Closing time is 23:00.

CATALONIA

Capacity is limited to 30% inside with a maximum of 4 people per table unless they live together and unlimited on terraces with social distancing. Bars and restaurants are allowed to open from 07: 30-17: 00.

VALENCIAN COMMUNITY

Capacity is limited to 30% inside bars and restaurants and 100% on terraces with a maximum of 6 people per table and a closing time of 18:00.

ESTREMADURA

Capacity is limited to 40% indoors, with no eating or drinking at the bar and 75% on terraces with a maximum of 6 people per table.

GALICIA

Restaurants can stay open until 23:00, but bars must close at 21:00.

Capacity is limited to 50% on ‘high level’ terraces of 200-500 meters; 30% in ‘medium level’ interiors and on terraces of 150-250 meters and 50% inside and 75% outside in ‘low level’ interiors and on terraces of than 150 meters. Bars and restaurants at ‘maximum risk’ will remain closed. All restaurants must have a customer registry, reservations by appointment only and CO2 controls on the premises.

THE RIOJA

A perimeter closure is in place in La Rioja with a curfew from 23: 00-0500 and capacity at bars and restaurants is limited to 50% indoors with no eating or drinking at the bar and 75% on terraces, with a maximum of 6 people per table.

MADRID

Capacity is limited to 50% inside with a maximum of 4 people per table and 75% on terraces with a maximum of 6 people per table. Bars and restaurants cannot admit new customers after 22:00 and must close at 23:00.

MURCIA

In Municipalities at extreme risk, bar and restaurant interiors are closed but terraces can open with 100% capacity and a maximum of 4 people per table. Elsewhere capacity is limited to 30% indoors with a maximum of 4 people per table and 100% on terraces.

NAVARRE

Hotels and restaurants are closed until April 22 and capacity is limited to 4 people per table on terraces, unless they live in the same house, with social distancing between diners and a ban on smoking if a 2-meter distance is not possible. Closing time is 21:00.

BASQUE COUNTRY

Capacity is limited to 50% indoors with a maximum of 4 people per table and 100% on terraces with a closing time of 20:00.